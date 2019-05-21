When it comes to the cheap and easy plant-based bulk bin items, you can’t go wrong with lentils. These powerhouse protein legumes are always on hand at our house. I keep red, green, and either black or French on hand at any given time. Each lentil variety has a place in these lentil recipes. Vegetarian…
19 Vegetarian Lentil Recipes
Garlic Roasted Potato and Spinach Salad with Eggs
Spring is a wonderful time to simplify- to throw open the windows, linger a bit longer outside (enjoying the sun), and go back to the basics of cooking. I think it’s easy to get overwhelmed when it comes to recipes. I see some recipes on Pinterest and I can’t help but think how long the…
Asparagus Polenta with Dill-Pistachios and Burrata
This asparagus polenta can be ready in about the time it takes to cook the polenta. It’s also perfect for the still slightly cooler spring evenings. Best of all, it’s highly adaptable for what you already might have on hand. Polenta: your options No matter the season, I’ll always be up for a good bowl…
Kale Egg in a Hole
Post sponsored by Pete and Gerry’s Organic Eggs. See below for more details. Egg in a hole, the most straightforward recipe name When it comes to breakfast, I’m a savory eggs and toast kind of person. Normally I do a simple fry with toast on the side but occasionally I crave a little more. Not…
Spring Vegan Recipes for Lunch and Dinner
Beyond the fruits and vegetables at the market, the core recipes I make are cyclical. During the winter months I go heavy. Extra cheese, butter, and more pasta than I care to admit. Then, when spring comes around, I find myself overly craving fresh and loads of greens. Why Spring Vegan Recipes? I also find…